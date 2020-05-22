Leon E. Flancher
1936 - 2020
Leon E. Flancher
05/10/1936 - 04/18/2020
Leon E. Flancher died on April 18, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colorado at the age of 83. He was born May 10, 1936 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Dr. L.H. Flancher and Martha Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sylvia E. Flancher, his parents and his sister, Mary. A lifelong educator, Leon graduated from Concordia College, received his M.Ed. from the University of North Dakota, and his Ph.D. from Colorado State University. He retired in 2002 as Chancellor and Professor Emeritus, Extended Campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Up until the time of his death, Leon was an active member of several organizations including Al Kaly Shrine, Masonic Blue Lodge, York Scottish Rite, Eagles #4441, and Elks Club #90. He also continued his lifelong involvement as a musician playing trombone in several local bands.
The patriarch of a blended family, he is survived by five children: James (Sherry) Spencer of Arvada, Colorado; Karen (Greg Schinn) Spencer of Pueblo West, Colorado; Philip Spencer of Pueblo West, Colorado; Daniel (Tricia) Flancher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Joel (Jonna) Flancher of Brighton, Colorado, as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Pueblo, Colorado at a future date. His ashes will be entombed in the King of Kings Columbarium following the service. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
