Leon G. Tuysuzian
08/20/1931 - 05/31/2020
Leon Garabed Tuysuzian, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 88 with his children by his side. Leon was born on August 20, 1931 to Garabed and Satenig Karian in Philadelphia, PA. Leon moved to Queens, NY after marrying his wife of 63+ years, Susan (Bekmezian). Leon and Susan later relocated to Bardonia, NY with their three children. After retiring in 1996, Leon and Susan relocated to Daytona Beach Shores, where they enjoyed their golden years together. Leon was known for his long entertaining and humorous stories. He loved technology and gadgets. He was very creative and enjoyed building things. He also enjoyed cooking, he was known for his grilled steaks, stuffed mushrooms and the most perfect soft boiled egg, which he would mesmerize you on his intricately cracking of the shell and removing it to eat. Leon adored spending time with his family and it showed. He was a gentle, kind, mild mannered man with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Leon is survived by his loving wife, Susan and his children, Laura Festa, Denise Epp, Steven, son-in-law's Marty and Bob, daughter-in-law Diana and granddaughters Hallie, Sydney, Danielle & Jacqueline. Leon is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret and her husband Tom Rimmer and their children, Christine, John & Matt. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home; to share condolences and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.