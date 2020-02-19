|
Dr. Leon G. van Wert
February 17, 2020
Dr. Leon G. van Wert, scientist, attorney, entrepreneur and author, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2020. Born in the Netherlands in 1929 to a Dutch shoemaker, van Wert emigrated to the United States in 1955 to pursue his passion for studying tropical agriculture. He obtained a Ph.D. in Nematology in 1959 from the University of Florida, and soon thereafter, he also obtained his law degree from the University of Florida in 1962 where he was the Executive Articles Editor of the Law Review. After practicing law for 18 years, he joined real estate developer Charles Wayne as a partner in 1980. He retired in 1990 and for the next 20 years worked on writing The Jewish Popes, a 629-page published treatise on interpreting the Book of Revelation in the Bible. During his professional career, van Wert served as Assistant Attorney General of the State of Florida, City Attorney of Daytona Beach Shores, Chairman of the Florida Pari-mutuel Commission, and in many other civic capacities. Dr. van Wert is survived by his wife Diane W. van Wert and their three sons, John, Mark and Stephen, and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Alexandra, Savannah, Jonathan, Natalie, Andrew and Matthew. There will be a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Brendan Catholic Church followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020