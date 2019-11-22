Home

Leon W. McCabe


1929 - 2019
Leon W. McCabe
10/21/1929 - 11/17/2019
Leon W. McCabe passed away on November 17, 2019. Leon worked for Martin Marietta in Littleton Colorado before retiring to Florida. He was also very active in the El Jebel Shrine. Leon was a very loving husband and father. There was no one that he met that he did not call his friend. Leon is survived by his wife Irma, his children Michael, Donald, Kerry, Kristen and Steven as well as his grand children Nathan, Jason, Sarah, Julian and Ryan and one grand child named Khy.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
