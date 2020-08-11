Leona Francis Hays
3/29/1928 - 8/10/2020
Leona Francis Hays, 92 of DeLand passed away August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 29, 1928 in Atlantic City, NJ. Leona graduated from Stetson University in 1950 with a BA in Liberal Arts. She retired after 30 years as an elementary school teacher for Volusia County, teaching 27 years in DeLand at Dempsey Brewster, Edith I. Stark and Blue Lake. Leona was a member of the Volusia County Retired Educators, Beta Kappa Gamma, VEA, and the NEA. She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, where she belonged for 74 years. The longest standing member of the St. Clare's Guild, a member of ECW and a member of her prayer warrior group for over 45 years. Leona loved to travel, attended live theater, listened to music and relaxed at the beach. She was always helping others in their time of need, delivering meals, shopping for them or whatever they needed. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Arthur Sewell Hays and sisters Myrtis Jean Palmisano and Joyce C. Eichinger and nephew Bruce Palmisano. She is survived by her daughters Susan Hays Anderson (John F.) of DeLand and Deborah J. Henry of Ormond Beach; 5 grandchildren, John Christian Anderson (Allyssa), Bonny Sue Lott (Patrick), Aaron Hays Anderson (Sarah), Brooke Ann Goodenow and Nikolas Hays Goodenow and 9 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14th from 6-8pm at the Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 10am at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand, with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Online condolences may be left at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.