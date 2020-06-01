Leona Irene Braley
Oct. 3, 1920 - May 31, 2020
Leona Irene Braley, 99 of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Advent Health Hospice Care, Stuart F. Meyer Hospice in Palm Coast. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 4th from 5-8 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Leona Irene (Szczepanski) Braley was born in Bay City, Michigan on October 3, 1920, to Florian and Stella Szczepanski. Her parents and grandparents were polish immigrants that settled in Bay City, Michigan. Leona was the oldest of three children and attended a Polish speaking school. Leona had a brother Raymond and a younger sister, Jeanette. Leona and Jeanette learned to play the piano and brother Ray played the violin and the accordion. In their early adult life Leona and Ray entered music contest at their local theater and many times won first place. Leona married Ernest Braley on July 19, 1941. Leona entered the workforce at an early age helping the family through the country's depression era. She worked at an automotive parts manufacturer during WW II. Leona was a very good seamstress and started working at a dress company and later became one of their supervisors. After the birth of her third child, she started working out of her home making draperies. In 1965 she and Ernie moved to Clarkston, Georgia where she worked in the credit department of Sears and Roebuck Co. and ultimately retired after 20 years. After 34 years of marriage and the passing of her beloved husband Ernie, Leona moved to Ormond Beach, Florida. Being an active person, Leona decided to try her hand at a new career at the age of 80. She decided to work as a breakfast hostess at an Ormond Beach Hotel for the next six years. In addition to her love of polish cooking for her family, she also enjoyed playing Rummikub every Monday with her neighbors and growing a variety of house plants such as Christmas cactus and violets.
Leona's family consists of three children: Terry (Dee) Braley, Bonnie (Ritchie) Clayton and Ricky (Terry Lynn) Braley. She has 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.