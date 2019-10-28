|
|
Leonard Estevez
Nov. 6, 1940 - Oct. 26,2019
Leonard Estevez, 78 of Palm Coast, died October 26, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. He was born November 6, 1940 in Santiago, Dominican Republic, a son of Jose Del Carmen and Candida Dolores Gonzalez. Mr. Estevez immigrated to the United States in 1962, and lived in New York. He attended Manhattan College, and received his Bachelors degree. After graduating, Mr. Estevez worked for Empire State Bank. In 1976, he moved his family to Bergen County, New Jersey, and opened up an electronic store. After his retirement, he moved to Palm Coast in 2000, and worked as a Realtor most recently for Realty Exchange. He enjoyed playing dominos, gardening, and loved to travel. He is survived by his four sons, Alexander (Abbe) Estevez, Leonard (Ashley) Estevez, Lawrence (Maria) Estevez, and Neil (Kristen) Estevez. One daughter, Kelly Camvoverde Nine grandchildren, Bruce, Taylor, William, Stephanie, Briana, Hunter, Matthew, Ashlyn and Stephen; and his dear friend, Connie Moore.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda Estevez. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, October 30th from 5-7 PM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where a memorial service will be at 7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019