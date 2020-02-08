|
Leonard Friedman
July 11, 1925 - February 4, 2020
Leonard Friedman, 94, of Ponce Inlet, FL, formerly of Manhattan, NY, went to God on February 4, 2020. He was born in New York City to Adolph and Margaret Friedman on July 11, 1925. Leonard was a WWII Navy Veteran, serving with the Seabees, and 140th/123rd Naval Construction Battalion. He graduated Pace College of New York City with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of the , , a contributor to the US Olympic team, HRYC (Halifax River Yacht Club), Temple Israel, and Epiphany Catholic Church. Leonard, the Lion, "Namer" whose Hebrew name was Leib Wolf Ben Chaim Amram, lived a full life. Lennie was a pure Mensch, not to mention his subtle sense of humor. Our gratitude to our endearing caregivers and nurses for several years of understanding and loving kindness. He is preceded in death by his step-children, Mary Carol Maher, Celeste Renae Maher Fausel, and Mark Maher. Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Geraldine Friedman; step-son, John P. Maher; son-in-law, Peter Fausel; step-grandchildren, Jonathan Fausel (wife, Maggie), Stephen Fausel (wife, Morgan), Alyssa Fausel, and Andrew Fausel; step-great-grandchildren, Ayden Fausel; and siblings, Jerry Friedman (wife, Jean), and Karen Friedman (husband, Yediyah Stern); and nieces, Avia, Adin, Yaara, Yahal, Nadov, Benaya, Ariel, and Ella. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 11th at 11am at Epiphany Catholic Church, Port Orange. Jewish Burial will follow at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. Family will be sitting Shiva following the services. If you have a personal story, a Lennie story that you would like to share with the family, and/or related picture, please send it to [email protected] or post it in the guestbook at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com. If you cannot attend the service or Shiva, please submit stories by Monday afternoon.
