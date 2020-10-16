Leonard Lafe Best, JR

June 14, 1955 - October 2, 2020

Leonard Lafe Best JR, formerly from K.C., Missouri. He was a life long brother to his friends from the Local IBEW 124. Lenny passed away at his home in Palm Coast, Florida. He passed with his loved ones at his side. His wife, Gloria, of 41 years was honored to help him pass, just the way he wanted, at home in his bed surrounded by his children and grandkids. His four children live close; Lafe Best of Daytona Beach, Quinn Best and partner Megan, whom have two sons, Kevin and Vinny, all from Holly Hill, Florida. Miranda Best and partner Chris, who have one son, Kemper, all from Ormond by the Sea, Florida. His very last child, the most caring is Alec Best of the home. He is preceded in death by mother Alice Beam, his father Leonard Lafe Best SR, and his sister Cathy McNolty. We will be celebrating his life on Sunday the 18th from 12 to 5pm. Rest In Peace.



