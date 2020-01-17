|
|
Leonard Richardson Jr.
12/27/1954 - 01/15/2020
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Leonard Richardson Jr., loving husband and father of 9, passed away at age 65. Leonard was born on December 27, 1954 in Honolulu Hi, to Leonard and Dorothy Richardson. Leonard received his Associate of Arts Degree from the University of Tennessee, served 4 years in the United States Army and served 19 years as a Sgt. for the Florida Department of Corrections. On October 2, 1994, he married Deborah Richardson. They had nine children between the two of them, Tony Richardson, Stephanie Richardson, Tiffany Richardson, Drew Tutton, Stacy Mills, Christine Foust, Mandy Mills, Thomas Mills and Candace Mills. Leonard had a passion for Hunting, Fishing and playing golf. He was known for having a big heart and loving his family and friends deeply. He was the kind of man that would help anyone. Leonard was preceded in death by his father Leonard Richardson Sr., and his mother Dorothy. He is survived by his wife Deborah Richardson, sister Debbie Evans, nine children and 17 grandchildren. A funeral service will not be held at this time. A military service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bella Vista Baptist Church located at 3232 South Ridgewood Ave Edgewater Florida 32141. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020