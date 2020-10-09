Lerlene Paul Ayers Sams

Dec. 29, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2020

Lerlene was born to the late J.S Johnson and Edna Mae Ayers Stanley in Valdosta, GA and was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Ivory Sams, Sr. Her loving family included her sons: Derrick Victor, Gerald and Lucius; daughters: Gwendolyn Elaine and Barbara; sisters: Helen Paul and Betty Jean William; and her brother: Clarence Stanley, Jr. In 1971, Lerlene attended Daytona State College (formally known as Daytona Beach Community College) where she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. As a nurse who was always willing to lend a helping hand, Lerlene was employed at Halifax Hospital, AdventHealth, Daytona Beach General and several nursing homes where she cared for the sick for twenty years. On July 9, 1994, Lerlene became one of Jehovah's witnesses – symbolizing her dedication by water baptism. Her reliance on God's word is what helped her cope with A.L.S and other illnesses. With her strong faith and hope in God's promises, Lerlene was looking forward to Isaiah 33:24 … "And no resident will say, 'I am sick'." Lerlene also looked forward to resurrection hope… "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4. Lerlene enjoyed traveling and cruising with friends, loved playing cards, and taking care of her beautiful plants and gardening. She leaves to mourn her departure her son, Lee Ivory Sams, Jr. (Pamela), her daughter, Gloria Sams Lewis (Zellie), and her stepson, Otis Sams (Kathryn). In addition, she leaves three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. She also leaves her sisters: Roslyn Wilson and Edna Beatrice Perry Greene (Clarence). There will be no public memorial service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there will be a streaming memorial service. For further information please contact the family. There will be a private graveside service for family only



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store