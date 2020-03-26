|
Leroy L. Ross Sr.
Nov. 30, 1951 - March 17, 2020
The Home Going Celebration will be 1pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. On Friday, November 30, 1951, Leroy Lorenzo Ross was born to Margaret Ross and Roy Roberts. He attended Southwestern Junior-Senior High School. Leroy was employed by Volusia County Parks and Recreation for 25 years. Leroy is survived by Caretakers, Karen Proper and Deairra Woulard; His family includes his, Children, Melissa Ross, Keesha Lee (Brad), Leroy Lorenzo Ross, Jr. (LaCaria), Tiffany Hughley (Victor), Sherry Frazier, Deairra Woulard (Damian), Zay Ross-Ingram (Preston), Zaishus Ross, and Shania Ross; Twenty-two Grandchildren; Five Great-Grandchildren; Siblings: Gary Ross, Linda Millings, Larry Millings, Bruce Millings (deceased), Jennifer Grady (Don), Jessica Millings (deceased),Timothy Edwards, Beverly Edwards, Kevin Edwards (deceased), Jeffrey Millings, Marcus Jackson and Darlene Dukes; Aunts: Mable Harris, Marjorie Jones, Joyce Carter and Mildred Ravenell; Devoted Friends: Reverend Tommy Robinson, Larry Mitchell and Ronald Huffman; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020