Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy L. Ross Sr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy L. Ross Sr. Obituary
Leroy L. Ross Sr.
Nov. 30, 1951 - March 17, 2020
The Home Going Celebration will be 1pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. On Friday, November 30, 1951, Leroy Lorenzo Ross was born to Margaret Ross and Roy Roberts. He attended Southwestern Junior-Senior High School. Leroy was employed by Volusia County Parks and Recreation for 25 years. Leroy is survived by Caretakers, Karen Proper and Deairra Woulard; His family includes his, Children, Melissa Ross, Keesha Lee (Brad), Leroy Lorenzo Ross, Jr. (LaCaria), Tiffany Hughley (Victor), Sherry Frazier, Deairra Woulard (Damian), Zay Ross-Ingram (Preston), Zaishus Ross, and Shania Ross; Twenty-two Grandchildren; Five Great-Grandchildren; Siblings: Gary Ross, Linda Millings, Larry Millings, Bruce Millings (deceased), Jennifer Grady (Don), Jessica Millings (deceased),Timothy Edwards, Beverly Edwards, Kevin Edwards (deceased), Jeffrey Millings, Marcus Jackson and Darlene Dukes; Aunts: Mable Harris, Marjorie Jones, Joyce Carter and Mildred Ravenell; Devoted Friends: Reverend Tommy Robinson, Larry Mitchell and Ronald Huffman; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -