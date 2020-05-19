LeRoy Ray Bowers
1922 - 2020
LeRoy Ray Bowers
June 22,1922 - May 16, 2020
LeRoy Bowers, 97, of Crescent City, Florida, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Bunnell, Florida to George and Dorothy Bowers and was the oldest of his siblings. LeRoy served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was predeceased by his wife Doris Bowers, daughter Jacquelyn Purdy and 5 siblings. He retired from Ranger Paving Co. as a foreman where he spent his entire career having paved most of the roads in Volusia County. It was during this time that he was responsible for grading the racetrack on The World's Most Famous Beach where NASCAR racing began. He is survived by his grandchildren Darryl (Lynn) Eastman, Debbie (Todd) Herget, DaLynn Purdy (Mary Talluto), 5 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate the life of man who was cherished by many. Online condolences and memories can be made to LohmanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
