Leslie Anne Smith
Sep. 28, 1949 - Aug. 15, 2019
Leslie Anne Smith of Port Orange, Florida, passed away August 15th surrounded by her family and loved ones. Leslie is survived by her husband of 48 years, JC Smith, her daughter, Devin Danielle Smith, also of Port Orange, her sister, Sandy (Earl), Shelley Stewart, and four nieces: Robin DePlante, Karla Cram, Stephanie Martin, and Heather Benge Noga and two nephews, Mark Cram and Richard Michael Benge, Jr. Born September 28, 1949 in New Jersey, Leslie discovered a passion for horses early in life that brought her numerous awards, honors and accolades for her riding and jumping prowess. A nine-time winner of the National Arabian Horse Association's annual "Nationals" "Horse of the Year". Leslie was a member of the American Horse Show Association, British Horseshow Society, American Dressage Federation and the United States Equestrian Team, Inc. Following graduation from an all-girls high school, St. Josephs, Leslie earned her Equine Studies Master's degree at Porlock Vale Riding School in Somerset, England after attending Farleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ. Leslie's dream of becoming a riding instructor came true. She trained Anne Hardaway, of the 1988 US Olympic Equestrian Team, in Georgia. It was there that she met the love of her life, James Carl (JC) Smith. Leslie's legacy isn't limited to training elite equestrians; she owned and operated Foxmoor Farms in Daytona Beach for 43 years, where she trained hundreds of students, of all ages, in the art of riding, jumping, dressage and competing. In addition to competing in horse shows and training riders, Leslie pursued a second career as a title examiner at Halifax Title. She joined Southern Title to work with her sister, Shelley Sundberg Stewart and managed the agency's Title Production Division. A Certified Land Searcher, Leslie was instrumental in testing and training future title agents through the Florida Land Title Association's Certified Land Title Institute. A Celebration of Life Service will held at Spruce Creek Baptist Church, on September 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests, donations be made on Leslie's behalf to the Spruce Creek Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Donations are tax deductible and can be mailed to: Spruce Creek Baptist Church, 1952 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32128.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019