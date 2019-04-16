|
|
Leslie Charles Harris
08/04/1940 - 04/14/2019
Leslie Charles Harris, 78, passed away late in the evening on April 14, 2019. He was born August 4, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, to William and Anna Harris. He met and married Sylvia Katherine Heid in 1961. They were married 53 ½ years when his beloved wife entered into rest in 2015. After graduating from Kent State University, Les began his career in Education, teaching in Boardman (63-68). He was principal in Jackson Milton (68-75), assistant superintendent in North Ridgeville (75-80), and superintendent in Coshocton (80-84). He earned his Doctorate at Bowling Green University in 1985 and went on to be superintendent of schools in St. Clairsville (85-92) and Middlefield (92 until his retirement 96). Leslie is survived by son, Jeffrey William Harris (Lori Olszewski); daughter, Paula Ann Barron (Andrew); grandchildren, Samantha Leigh Soule, Anthony Ray Harris, William Paul Soule, Joseph Carl Harris, and Veronica Marie Harris. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm with a service to begin at 3:00 pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019