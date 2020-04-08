|
|
Leslie George (Sammie) Klug
1947 - 2020
On March 30, 2020, following a lengthy and heroic battle, Sammie succumbed to the forces of a relentless foe. Born and raised in DeLand, Florida, he was a 1965 graduate of DeLand High School. Shortly after graduation, he entered the United States Air Force, serving from March 1966 to March 1972 including a year in Viet Nam. His military service years included culinary training, a skill that he eagerly practiced and honed throughout the course of his life, much to the gastronomical delight of his family and friends. Following his military service, Sammie built a career in the construction industry as a self-taught carpenter working with various local contractors until establishing his own business which included a number of years in partnership with life-long friend Chuck Burry. Eventually, he settled into his own shop specializing in custom cabinetry where he established a formidable reputation as one of the finest craftsmen in the area. His talent and commitment to detail evolved from extraordinary craftsmanship to true artistry. Whether a table top, gun stock or jewelry box for his daughter, the results would easily be described as gallery worthy creations. Apart from his professional life, Sammie was a devoted outdoorsman who took full advantage of the nature rich environment he was born to. His happiest days were those spent hunting, fishing or just scouting the woodlands and waterways of Central Florida. He enjoyed regaling friends with tales of his discoveries and adventures-except perhaps for the locations of a few fishing holes-while holding court over a cold one from his personalized "Klug's Corner" perch in Shady Oak Tavern on the banks of the St Johns River.
With unwavering devotion and dedication to his own beliefs and values, there can be no doubt that Sammie did things his way, regardless of obstacles or opposing opinions. That trait is in essence what made Sammie the person he was. Sammie was preceded in death by his wife, Francine, son Brian and sister Yolanda Klug Mansour. He is survived by daughter Laura Taylor, grandsons Austin and Shayne Taylor as well as a number of cousins, nephews and nieces. Friends will soon gather at the river with a bowl of fish dip and a sleeve of saltines where we will raise our foamy glasses in salute to one of our own: "HERE'S TO THE DEERS WITH THE BIG FLOPPY EARS" We will miss you. A formal celebration of life is being scheduled for a later date. Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020