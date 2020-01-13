|
Leslie Geraldine Tucker Rogers
October 8, 1956 - January 11, 2020
Leslie Geraldine Tucker Rogers, age 63, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday January 11, 2020 at her residence. Born in Newnan, Georgia to William Gerald and Maxine Ruth Miller Tucker, Leslie came to the area in 1972 from Georgia. A logistics manager for the U.S. Government, she worked for the Department of Defense for 34 years and was a 1974 graduate of New Smyrna High School. Leslie enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and was an advocate with animal rescue. She would always give back to people and the community. Survivors include her brothers William David Tucker and William Gerald Tucker, II and sister in law, Rebecca; niece Georgeanna Tucker and nephew Houston Tucker and Uncle Michael Tucker. Leslie was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Camarata, Advent Hospice, officiating. Burial will be at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the SE Florida, 1737 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 140, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
