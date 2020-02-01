Home

Leslie "Gus" Gibbs

Leslie "Gus" Gibbs Obituary
Leslie "Gus" Gibbs
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2020 is a sad day for DeLand and a sad day for Stetson University as we announce the sudden passing of Leslie "Gus" Gibbs. Gus was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend to all and he will be missed in our community. He owned and operated Gibbs for Men in DeLand for over 40 years before retiring but his love was for basketball, Stetson University, and his Georgia Bulldogs. Gus and Arlene opened their home to many young men over the years to assist them with temporary housing as they did not know a stranger. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years Arlene; sister, Marcia Gibbs Berman; sister in law's Renee & Rick Janovitz, Suzy & Rick Goldman and Holly & Mark Emas; niece Vicki Berman; nephews Reid Berman, Bradley Berman and wife Angie Karran, and Melissa Duncan. He is predeceased by his parents David and Doris Gibbs. A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Edmunds Center at Stetson University. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Stetson University Men's Basketball, C/O President's Office, 421 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32723.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
