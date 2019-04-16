|
Leslie Joan Matatics
06/05/1963 - 03/24/2019
Leslie Joan Matatics of Scranton, PA, died peacefully at home Sunday afternoon, March 24th, at the age of 55, after a year long battle with cancer. Born June 5, 1963 in Ravenna, OH, Leslie grew up in Wichita, KS, where in 1982 she met her future husband, Gerald Christian Matatics. They were married in Wichita on May 29, 1983. Leslie, her husband, and their rapidly growing family moved to Scranton in 1996. Leslie is survived by her husband and their nine children: Daniel and his wife, Brianna; Christina, Stephen and his wife Rachel and their daughter Philomena; Michael, Peter, Maria, Angelica, Anastasia and Alexander. Leslie is also survived by her parents Dr. Randall Haydon and Priscilla Haydon; her older sisters Sally Dawson and Laurel Pharman and her brother Douglas Haydon. Leslie is also survived by her parents-in-law Stephen and Jeannette Matatics, her brother-in-law Roland Matatics, his wife Robin, his daughter Dr. Marlene and her husband Zach Schmidt; her other brother-in-law Eric Matatics, his wife Dawn and his daughter Cecilia. A viewing was held March 28th in Scranton, PA followed by a memorial service. A burial service was held March 29th at the Chapel of Cathedral Cemetery with a procession to the nearby gravesite.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019