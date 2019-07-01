|
|
Rev. Lestly B. Cusack
06/27/2019
Rev. Lestly B. Cusack of DeLand, passed away June 27, 2019. He was employed by Alliance Community Nursing Home until his health began to fail. He graduated from Southwestern High School, and attended Daytona Community College. He also graduated from Orlando International Bible Seminary. Rev. Cusack was the former Pastor of Greater Union First Baptist Church, and Ebenezer Baptist Church in De Land. He was also Associate Minister at Mt. Calvary FWB Church until his health declined. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Sandra Cusack, daughters: April Watts, Shonda Woodard of De Land, Sons: Anthony Cusack, Teflon (La-Keshia) Cusack, of Junction City, Kansas, and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM at J. E. Cusack Mortuary, 727 S. Stone St., De Land. Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:30 PM, with viewing 30 minutes before service, at Mt. Calvary FWB Church, 710 W. Cincinnati Ave., De Land.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019