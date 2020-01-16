|
|
Levonia Wright
Feb. 24, 1948 - Jan. 3, 2020
Levonia Sermons Wright, 71, of Allentown, PA., transitioned on Friday, January 3, 2020. A native of Palatka, she was the daughter of Bishop John Henry (Lady Lillian Bryant) Sermons. She was a 1965 graduate of Central Academy High School. She continued her pursuit of education at Edward Waters College, Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, majoring in Physical Therapy. She was the former co-founder and minister of Agape Ministries, Inc., (youth ministry) of Daytona Beach. Levonia was a faithful member of Spirit Temple Bible Church, Bethlehem, PA. Devoted to ministry, she also engaged in foreign missionary work in Africa.
Cherished memories: devoted husband, Ernest Wright; adopted daughter Corinthia Wright; 8 siblings, Novella Sermons, Mildred Yearwood, Loretta Bradley; Horace, Arthur, Saunders, Milton, and Mark Sermons; aunt, Evelyn T. Sermon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity. Homegoing Celebration: 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, 4909 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Rev. Karl N. Flagg, Senior Pastor. Interment will be in Oak Hill East Cemetery. Sermons-Wright guestbook for condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020