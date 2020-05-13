Lila (LaRose) Fournier
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila (LaRose) Fournier
03/10/2020 - 05/10/2020
Lila (LaRose) Fournier, 82, of Port Orange, Florida (Rochester & Massena NY) passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with her loving husband of 61 years and family by her side.
Lila was born March 10, 1938 in Massena, NY. Lila is survived by her husband Marcel, her dog Boe, her daughters: Debbie (John Michael Cervini), Jo Anne (Cyndi Zahos), Lori (Gary Clark), Grandchildren: Kristy Lafreniere (John), Marcel Clark (Sara), Jesse Cervini (Maggie), Amy Clark (Mike), Kyle Clark, Alex Cervini, Amarrae Sengilla (Anthony) and Desirae Stevens. Great Grandchildren: Madison, Robbie, Ethan, Grayson, Amelia, AJ and Aiden. They love their "Mimi". Sister Donna Lamberton (Gary) and Brothers (LaRose): Wayne (May), Roy (June), Bob (Janet), Louie (Cathy), Frank (Rosie). Sister in Law: Annette and Brother in Law: Paul (Caroline). Many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Lila graduated from Massena High School, class of 1957. Lila worked in their family's Rochester-area bowling business for years, but her passion was her family. She enjoyed shopping with her friends, dancing and events with the Daytona Divas Red Hat Ladies! Lila was a member of the Sociable Seniors of Our Lady of Hope.
Lila is predeceased by her parents Amelia and Tiger LaRose and in-laws Simone and Paul Fournier.
Special thanks to the staff at Halifax Health Hospital and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange Florida 32129 www.hospicehalifaxhealth.hc.org
In light of the current events, no services are planned. A private family gathering will be celebrated.
Online condolences and memories can be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved