Lila (LaRose) Fournier
03/10/2020 - 05/10/2020
Lila (LaRose) Fournier, 82, of Port Orange, Florida (Rochester & Massena NY) passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with her loving husband of 61 years and family by her side.
Lila was born March 10, 1938 in Massena, NY. Lila is survived by her husband Marcel, her dog Boe, her daughters: Debbie (John Michael Cervini), Jo Anne (Cyndi Zahos), Lori (Gary Clark), Grandchildren: Kristy Lafreniere (John), Marcel Clark (Sara), Jesse Cervini (Maggie), Amy Clark (Mike), Kyle Clark, Alex Cervini, Amarrae Sengilla (Anthony) and Desirae Stevens. Great Grandchildren: Madison, Robbie, Ethan, Grayson, Amelia, AJ and Aiden. They love their "Mimi". Sister Donna Lamberton (Gary) and Brothers (LaRose): Wayne (May), Roy (June), Bob (Janet), Louie (Cathy), Frank (Rosie). Sister in Law: Annette and Brother in Law: Paul (Caroline). Many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Lila graduated from Massena High School, class of 1957. Lila worked in their family's Rochester-area bowling business for years, but her passion was her family. She enjoyed shopping with her friends, dancing and events with the Daytona Divas Red Hat Ladies! Lila was a member of the Sociable Seniors of Our Lady of Hope.
Lila is predeceased by her parents Amelia and Tiger LaRose and in-laws Simone and Paul Fournier.
Special thanks to the staff at Halifax Health Hospital and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange Florida 32129 www.hospicehalifaxhealth.hc.org
In light of the current events, no services are planned. A private family gathering will be celebrated.
Online condolences and memories can be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 16, 2020.