Liliane Rivera
11/24/1961 - 12/21/2019
Liliane Rivera, age 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born on November 27, 1961, in Quebec, Canada to Jean and Jeannine (Lavoie) Lescarbeau. Liliane was a 1980 graduate of Seabreeze High School. She married Joseph Rivera on September 29, 1984 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She loved her job at Allstate Insurance, where Liliane worked up to the office manager position and enjoyed 21 years there. She had a good reputation among her bosses of keeping excellent records. Liliane enjoyed many passions throughout her life including serving the Lord Jesus Christ, spending time with her family and friends, playing piano, singing (especially leading worship at church), baking, reading and drawing. Liliane had a love for life and a smile that could light up the cloudiest day. Liliane was preceded in death by her father, Jean Lescarbeau. She is survived by her husband, her daughter Lauren; her son Joshua; her mother Jeannine; her brother Stephen and his wife Cindy; her nephew Julian; her niece Jensen; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family, friends and others whose lives Liliane touched are invited to the Global Prayer Center, 701 Bill France Blvd, Daytona Beach for a Celebration of Life beginning at 7pm on Wednesday, February 27 to participate in a time of worship, receive a word of encouragement, share beautiful memories and comfort one another. May Liliane's love and laughter linger in our hearts until we meet again in heaven.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019