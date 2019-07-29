|
|
Lillian E. Johnson
July 28, 2019
Lillian E. Johnson of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Whitman E. her husband of 48 years, predeceased her in 1985. She is also predeceased by their son, Allan, of Cumberland Foreside, Maine. She is survived by daughters Donna and husband Bill Kisbany of Ormond Beach, FL; Susan Penney of Marshfield MA and daughter-in-law Kathy of Cumberland Foreside, ME along with five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lillian adored her family by being mom, grandmother to Lynne (husband Carey), R Brandon (wife Tricia), Bonnie (husband Elliott), TJ and Joshua and great grandmother to Bailey, Ella, Macie and Edward. She retired from the Quincy School System after many years as the Principal's Secretary with lots of fun stories about high school activities. After retiring she became a snowbird traveling between Ormond Beach and Hanson MA. She loved her friends and looked forward to Bingo, line dancing, playing Bridge and also enjoyed daily crossword puzzles no matter where she was. She particularly enjoyed an occasional road trip to a casino where she was fascinated by the experience. She was a wonderful mom and role model who loved her family unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A catered gathering will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 31 from 11am to 1pm at the Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. There will be a short prayer service at 12:45pm. Interment will be later at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in her grandson's memory to the Thomas "TJ" Penney Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rockland Trust Bank, 31 Snow Road, Marshfield MA 02050.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019