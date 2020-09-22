Lillian Fletcher Kemp-Green

Oct. 23, 1941 - Sept. 17, 2020

Lillian Fletcher Kemp-Green, 78 went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. Lillian was born October 23, 1941 in Daytona Beach, Florida, to Napoleon and Beatrice Fletcher. She attended Cypress St. Elementary School and Campbell St. High School graduating in 1959 as the Valedictorian of her class. At Campbell Street she was the president of the Student Council, the Honor Society and the Dramatic club. In 1959 she enrolled in Florida A&M University, majoring in English. After two years she transferred to Bethune Cookman, finishing in 1966, cum laude, with a degree in English. She received her Master's Degree and hours beyond the Masters from Nova University and Barry College. At Nova she maintained a straight "A" average. In 1962 she married Edison M. Kemp of Miami, Florida. From this union she was blessed with two daughters Kimberlynn and Keah Kemp. For thirty-four years she taught language arts, ESOL and gifted education in Dade County, Fl. She served as department chairperson, team leader and president of the faculty council. She was a member of the Dade County Teachers of English where she served as secretary and the United Teachers of Dade. She worked on many textbook adoption committees, choosing appropriate textbooks for language arts. In 1987 she was chosen as a finalist from the North Area for Dade County Teacher of the Year. One of her greatest honors was to travel to Atlanta, to help write the Board Certification test for ESOL and teachers of English. As well as a public school teacher, she held adjunct professorships at Florida International University, Florida Memorial College and Barry College. On August 20, 1983, she married the love of her life, Rev. William J. Green. Together their life took a journey for the Lord in the AME Church. She served as his wife/assistant from 1983 until his death in 2006. She loved to travel, and along with her sister Marva, she traveled the world. Visiting most of the Carribean Islands and Mexico, Germany, Austria, London, Paris, Rome, Greece, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Gambia, Senegal, New Zeeland and Australia. Lillian was a member of the Palm Coast-Flagler Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the NAACP, the Women's Advisory of Bethune Cookman College and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As a member of St. Paul AME Church, St. Augustine she served as president of the Missionary Society, a steward, a class leader, Christian Education director and a member of the Lay. She leaves to morn two daughters Kimberlynn and Keah Kemp and one grandson Katajh Kemp of Miami, Florida. Three step children, Jerald and Shana Green, Jacksonville, and Shireen West, Atlanta, two sisters Bettye Collier (Charles) West Palm Beach, Marva Hall, Ormond Beach and two brothers Theodore "Ted" Fletcher (Doris) Ormond Beach and Napoleon Fletcher Jr. (Florene) Daytona Beach. She was predeceased by a sister Barbara Fletcher and two brothers Herman "Rabbit" Wyche and Melvin Fletcher. Visitation for the late Lillian Kemp-Green will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 5-7 pm at Mt. OLive United Holy Church, 971 West 7th Street, St. Augustine, Fla. 32084. Graveside Service Thursday, September 24 at 11:00 am at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach, Fla. 32136.



