|
|
Lillian L. March
Oct. 14, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2019
Lillian L. March passed away at home Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by her family in Daytona Beach, FL where she lived since 1989. Born on October 14, 1926 in Pittsfield, MA to Arthur and Susan Sibre Mickle. "Lil" graduated from St. Joseph High in 1944. She worked at General Electric until marrying Norman "Dick" March on September 20, 1947. She then worked as a secretary alongside her husband at Dick March Plumbing and Heating and later at their real estate operations. Lil enjoyed a wide variety of activities including riding motorcycles with her family, having rotten apple fights with her children and was affectionately known as "The Yahtzee Queen". Lil bowled at Ken's Bowl in Pittsfield, MA. Her greatest joy was being with her family and pets. Lil was proceeded in death by her husband Dick March on January 12, 2018. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. She is survived by her two sisters, Helen Kubica and Betty McConnell of Pittsfield, MA. She leaves behind her children Kathleen Fuller and husband Roy Fuller of Dunnellon, FL, Patricia Trombley of Daytona Beach, FL, Michael March of Kannapolis, NC and Bruce March and wife Sunshine March of Hinsdale, MA. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, six Great grandchildren, two Great Great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019