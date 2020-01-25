|
Lillian L. Peterson
08/19/1918 - 01/22/2020
Lillian L. Peterson, age 101, of New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lexington Place Assisted Living Facility. Born in Lake Crystal, Minnesota, to Ludwig and Sarah Larson Hanson; Lillian moved to this area in 1968 from Audubon, Iowa. A homemaker, Mrs. Peterson was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Women of the Church; she enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and gardening (especially flowers). Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt that loved her family more than anything. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and loved her.
Survivors include 4 sons, Wayne Peterson, and his wife, Barbara, of Cocoa Beach, Carter Peterson of Wayne, Nebraska, Sid Peterson, and his wife, Debbie, of New Smyrna Beach, and Philip Peterson, and his wife, Johnna, of New Smyrna Beach; a daughter, Marcia Gray of Wayne, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Peterson; daughter, Luana Peterson; son-in-law, Jim Gray; daughter-in-law, Nana Peterson; and 10 siblings. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Vince Iocona, officiating. Donations may be made in Mrs. Peterson's name to: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 485 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020