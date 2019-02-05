Home

Lillian Pryatel
It is with great sorrow that the family of Lillian Pryatel of Deltona, Florida, announces her passing on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in Ashtabula, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank. Her past residences included Charles City, Iowa, and Hagerstown, Maryland. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Maxwell of Boston, Massachusetts, Holly Pryatel of Deltona Florida, and Janet Pryatel-Habersat (husband, Richard Habersat) of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Mark Maxwell (wife, Pemberton) of Burlington, Vermont, and Jeffrey Maxwell of Boston, Massachusetts; and great-grandchild, Kai Maxwell of Burlington, Vermont. She is also survived by four beloved grand-dogs. She was an expert seamstress and golfer, including becoming the Nine-Hole Ladies Golf Champion at Deltona Hills Country Club. Visitation is Friday, February 8 at 2-4 pm with Funeral Service on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am, both at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1295 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, Florida, 32723. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
