Lillian Mildred Goldberg
08/10/1934 - 05/24/2019
Lillian Mildred Goldberg, 84, a native of Boston, MA and for the past 30 years a resident of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Lillian was born on August 10, 1934. The wife of Herbert Goldberg, mother of Linda Goldberg & fiancé Steven Slabine, Robert Goldberg and wife Suzanne Goldberg and Paul Goldberg. She was the beloved grandmother of Melissa Goldberg-Morreale and husband Joseph Morreale, Jeremy Goldberg & wife Amber Goldberg, Brielle Goldberg & Rachel Goldberg and great grandmother of Kiya Morreale, Bridget Goldberg & Luca Morreale. Her love of life was her family and creating memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. As the Matriarch of the Goldbergs, the love between Herbert and Lillian was one of a kind, illuminating happiness and spreading joy throughout the family. She was very active in the Temple Israel Sisterhood and Hadassah. She was a woman who was selfless, priding herself on taking care of others and making people smile. Nothing made her happier than singing and dancing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved everyone without a single negative thing to say about the world, and even on her last days, she radiated joy and pure happiness. She was so cherished by everyone for her genuine soul that helped anyone in need – she was a ray of sunshine for those needing a smile. She greatly enjoyed cooking, providing meals to those in need and creating an upbeat, homey atmosphere for all holidays and gatherings. The Funeral service will commence Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1pm at Congregation B'Nai Torah, 403 N Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory and name can be made to the or The Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Counties.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019