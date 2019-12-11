|
|
Lillian Roth
Lillian Diehl Roth, 96, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1923 at Carrick, in Pittsburgh, PA., the daughter of Glenn W. and Edith Brown Diehl.
Lillian graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh and later attended classes at MVCC and Utica College. She was employed at Revere and later at Lynch Realty and Rome Turney Radiator. After leaving business she resided in Florida for 20 years. For a number of years she was very active at her church, the First United Methodist in Rome and in Florida. Lillian enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling-having been to England, Ireland and Europe 5 times.
Brothers surviving are Harry Emerson (Charlotte) Diehl of Everett, PA and James Lee Diehl of Springfield, VA. Lillian is also survived by a daughter Carolyn Ann Roth and her longtime companion Greg Hall, and her son James J. Roth and his loving wife Natalie. She is predeceased by her daughter Judith Fletcher Jackson; sister Roseanne Amelia Diehl, and brothers Darrell David Diehl and Charles Manford Diehl. She leaves behind granddaughters Lisa Young, Christine Lane, and Diana Tillotson, and grandsons Alan Jackson, Evan Lane, and Jacob Roth; great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Esther, Logan and Ryan, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville, NY for their wonderful care. Donations are accepted with gratitude to Sunset Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, MD.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome, NY 13440.
You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at: www.bottinifuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019