Lillian Virginia Little
June 7, 1934 - November 3, 2020
Lillian Virginia "Ginny" Little – a mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to anyone fortunate enough to be in the presence of her beauty, smile, and unconditional love – passed away comfortably in her own home surrounded by many people to whom she is considered a hero. Her kind-hearted, selfless nature caused her to put others before herself throughout her entire life. The activity that brought her the most joy was cooking large meals of her favorite southern recipes to bring family and friends together on the holidays. She is the glue that holds her family together, and her spirit will continue to do so wåith the countless happy memories and lessons she has left with all of us.
As the daughter of sharecroppers, Ginny would call herself a "farm girl" born in Talladega, Alabama. Growing up, she loved her mother, Eula Mae Thomason, her stepfather, Donald Thomason, and her brother "Bubba" (Dr. Alvin Smith). Her bond with her brother "Bubba" was extraordinary. When he dared to dream of becoming a doctor most people doubted him, but she believed in him, supported him financially, and was an integral part of his success for many years. Shortly after Pearl Harbor, Ginny, "Bubba", and Eula Mae moved to Daytona Beach to re-unite with family.
She graduated from Mainland High School in 1952 and continuously worked for a total of 75 years, starting with a paper route at the age of 10 until she finished her last of many, many jobs after her 86th birthday. For over 30 years she was the office manager of Bill's Commercial Air Conditioning, which, according to the owner, thrived due to her efforts. Since working and helping others was her greatest passion she refused to retire and, instead, worked two or three jobs at a time for as long as she could. Ginny little is survived by her daughter and closest companion, Denise Huckaby, to whom she was known as "Mama", and her stepdaughter Karen West. She is known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Jennifer Sibley, Justin Huckaby, Todd Huckaby, and Timothy Huckaby, as well as to her great-grandchildren, Autumn Huckaby, Nathaniel Huckaby, and Emmalyn Huckaby. Her last statements included an emphasis on the love and pride she has for all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to please honor her memory by reaching out to help others as she has done for so many others throughout her life. Arrangements are under the care of Dale Woodward Funeral Home – Daytona Beach. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.