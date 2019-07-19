|
Lillian Walters
May 20th, 1936 - July 16th, 2019
An unconditional love of family, a wonderful sense of humor, fierce loyalty of those close to her, and a strong work ethic; these are just a few things that characterized the life of Lillian (née Pelkola) Walters, who passed away on July 16th, 2019, at the age of 83 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 20th, 1936, in Forsyth Township to Victor and Lempi Pelkola, she was the youngest of ten children. After graduating from Gwinn High School in 1955, she married the love of her life, Leo Walters, on August 11th, 1956 and their love proved strong enough to endure 57 years, until his passing. Their marriage bore two daughters, her beloved little girls, Lynette (of Port Orange) and Linda (also of Port Orange), three grandsons (Jonathan, Daniel, and Nicholas), and three great grand-daughters (Elisabeth, Victoria, and Charlotte).
After moving to the Daytona Beach area in 1975, she and her husband owned and operated several businesses, including the Clarks Ocean Court motel beachside. She eventually joined Hawaiian Tropic until her retirement from there in 1998. She was intensely devoted to her family and deeply loyal to those close to her, and maintained lifelong friendships with many she met throughout her life. In her retirement years, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, and traveling with her husband. She joins her brothers, Jack, Bill, John, Robert and Gus, her sisters, Ina, Betty and Martha, and her parents, who preceded her in passing. Though physically passed from this Earth, Lillian's memory is proudly carried on by her family, including her surviving sister Irene Bourn (of Port Orange).
She will be grievously missed by those who knew and loved her, but her passing is eased by the knowledge that she is reunited with the love of her life that she so dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice Care of Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 19 to July 21, 2019