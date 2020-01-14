|
Linda A. Williams
Dec. 2, 1941 - Jan. 12, 2020
Linda Ann Williams, 78, went to be with her heavenly Father on December 12, 2020 In Mt. Dora, Florida surrounded by her family. Linda was born on December 2, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee to Wayne and Evelyn Grout. She spent her childhood in Memphis, TN enjoying frequent trips with her family to their Bear Creek, Arkansas cabin as well as vacations visiting extended family in Daytona Beach, Florida. She attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Linda married Charles Williams Jr. in 1982 and they resided in Ormond Beach, FL. They were very active in the community and Linda spent countless hours volunteering with various organizations. Linda and Charles were the founding benefactors of the Charles and Linda Williams Children's Museum at the Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS) in Daytona Beach; benefactors of The Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens; and, benefactors of the City of Ormond floating Christmas trees on the Halifax River. They were active members of the Halifax Yacht Club and Oceanside Country Club. Linda was a member of the MOAS Museum Guild, the P.E.O. Chapter BD in Daytona, and the Ormond Beach Garden Club. Linda and Charles travelled extensively all over the world, but always enjoyed coming home to their community and friends. While living in Ormond Beach they were members of First United Methodist Church. Linda loved life! She enjoyed weekly outings with her long-time friends, the "Lunch Bunch", playing tennis, spending time at the beach, and hosting parties for friends & family. She had an artistic flair and created beautiful tablescapes and flower arrangements for parties and events. Linda was always stylish and her eye for fashion led her to work in the fashion industry first as a consultant for boutiques and department stores and later as a fashion show coordinator. In 2015, Linda and Charles moved to Mt. Dora, Florida when Charles' health began to decline. While living In Mt. Dora, Linda was a member of the local P.E.O. Chapter, the First Baptist Church of Mt. Dora, and the ladies Sunday School class at First Baptist. However, her main focus was being a devoted, loving, and caring wife to Charles. Her husband of 35 years passed away in November of 2018. Linda was a loving mother to all her family. Grand, as she was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved to spoil them with unique & original gifts. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and those blessed to know her. Linda was preceded in death by parents Evelyn & Wayne Grout; loving husband Charles Williams Jr., and brother Robert Grout. Linda is survived by her son, Michael Wayne (Judy) Hardy of Mt. Dora, FL; her daughter, Debra Lynn (Leon) Stevens of Brentwood, TN; her step-daughter, Ellen (Dave) Hulleman of Bowling Green, KY; brother James (Paula) Grout of Brentwood, TN; Sister-in-Law Marsha Grout of Atlanta, GA; 7 grandchildren, Cindi (James) Downard, Joy (John) Larsen, Brittany (Paul) Weathers, Michael Lindley, Madeline Lindley; James (Ashley) Hardy, Kendall Hardy; and, 3 great-grandchildren, Darius, Garrett, and Daniel. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Mount Dora on Saturday January, 25th at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Charles & Linda Williams Children's Museum at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach, FL (www.moas.org). Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020