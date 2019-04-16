|
|
Linda Amberg
05/10/1942 - 04/14/2019
Linda Amberg, 76, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and long time resident of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at Port Orange Rehab, from heart complications. Linda was born on May 10th, 1942 in East Orange, New Jersey to Lena & Robert Krais and was their only child. Linda lived in Union, New Jersey, Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange and then finally settled into country living with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, for many years in New Smyrna Beach, Fl. She loved country living and sitting on her porch and watching the animals and nature. Linda loved Car Racing, painting and drawing and was very creative. She enjoyed bingo and socializing with all of her friends and family. She lived for her children and grandchildren with every ounce of her being! She could tell a good tale and loved her stories, as did all who knew her! She is survived by her children, Scott Amberg & Michelle and Lisa Sargent & Keith, her 4 grandchildren Angel Harkey, Scott Amberg, Cheyenne Sargent and Nicole Gerberding, she also has 5 Great Grandchildren, Breanna, Drake, Nathaniel, Jackson and Reagan, as well as many other friends of her children, who knew, loved and called her "Mom" too. There will be a gathering to celebrate Linda's life at a later date and it will include a Viking Style memorial ceremony. The family would like to thank Hospice and their staff for their support while going through this highly emotional time. Anyone who would like to donate in Linda's honor, please send donations to St. Jude's Hospital, her favorite charity. She knew how to get the most out of life and it was a hell of ride!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019