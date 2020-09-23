1/1
Linda Ann (Gill) Hayes
1941 - 2020
Linda Ann Gill Hayes
March 6, 1941 - September 4, 2020
Linda Ann Gill Hayes passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at her home in Daytona Beach, FL. She was born in DeLand, FL to A. Gordon and Doris Gill and attended DeLand schools, graduating from DeLand High School in 1959. Linda married her high school sweetheart, David P. Hayes, and they had two children, daughter Claire Marie Hayes-Johnson and son David C. Hayes. Linda was a realtor in New Smyrna Beach and the owner of Coquina Wharf Bed & Breakfast. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, both of her children, and her second husband Walter Johnson. Linda is survived by her brother, S. Richard Gill (Sandy) of Orlando, FL and many cousins and friends. Linda requested no services.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
