Linda Carol Poucher
9/17/1951 - 4/29/2020
Linda Carol Poucher passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Tina Spencer, Christie Irvine; her sisters, Donna McGee, Judi Carlton and Terri Scharneck; her two grandkids, Ashley Bayless and Tyler Irvine. Linda was a 40 year employee at Seven Seas Marina. She is loved and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to fshdsociety.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.