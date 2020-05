Linda Carol Poucher9/17/1951 - 4/29/2020Linda Carol Poucher passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Tina Spencer, Christie Irvine; her sisters, Donna McGee, Judi Carlton and Terri Scharneck; her two grandkids, Ashley Bayless and Tyler Irvine. Linda was a 40 year employee at Seven Seas Marina. She is loved and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to fshdsociety.org . Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com