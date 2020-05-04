Linda Carol Poucher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Carol Poucher
9/17/1951 - 4/29/2020
Linda Carol Poucher passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Tina Spencer, Christie Irvine; her sisters, Donna McGee, Judi Carlton and Terri Scharneck; her two grandkids, Ashley Bayless and Tyler Irvine. Linda was a 40 year employee at Seven Seas Marina. She is loved and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to fshdsociety.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved