Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riverbend Community Church
2080 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverbend Community Church
2080 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda F. Mallory


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda F. Mallory Obituary
Linda F. Mallory
11/11/1945 - 06/03/2019
Linda F. Mallory went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 3, 2019 at the age of 73 years. She was born in Miami, Florida on November 11, 1945. Predeceased by her son, Jason Mallory, she is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Duane L. Mallory Sr.; Tracy Rodgers, Duane Mallory Jr., Ryan Mallory and 5 Grandchildren. Linda enjoyed her time worshiping and serving at Riverbend Community Church, enjoying her husband, children and grandchildren, playing tennis with her many friends, and opening her home for family and church gatherings. Her family will receive friends Saturday, June 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Riverbend Community Church, 2080 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, where a celebration of her life in Christ will be held at 12:00 p.m. A burial service will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now