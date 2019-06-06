|
Linda F. Mallory
11/11/1945 - 06/03/2019
Linda F. Mallory went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 3, 2019 at the age of 73 years. She was born in Miami, Florida on November 11, 1945. Predeceased by her son, Jason Mallory, she is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Duane L. Mallory Sr.; Tracy Rodgers, Duane Mallory Jr., Ryan Mallory and 5 Grandchildren. Linda enjoyed her time worshiping and serving at Riverbend Community Church, enjoying her husband, children and grandchildren, playing tennis with her many friends, and opening her home for family and church gatherings. Her family will receive friends Saturday, June 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Riverbend Community Church, 2080 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, where a celebration of her life in Christ will be held at 12:00 p.m. A burial service will follow at Volusia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019