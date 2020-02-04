|
Linda G. Godwin
July 7, 1949 - January 18, 2020
On January 18, 2020, Linda G. Godwin passed from her earthly bonds and entered through the gates of Heaven. Linda was born in Camden, NJ on July 7, 1949, to Inez and Louis Godwin, both of who met her in Heaven. Joining the Heavenly homecoming was her brother, James C. Godwin of La Salle, Illinois and sister, Twila Sue Graves of Daytona Beach, Fl., both of who passed several years ago. Surviving siblings to cherish memories are Michael Godwin of Tampa, Fl and Vicki Edwards of Ormond Beach, Fl. Survivors include four nieces and three nephews. Linda's wonderful sense of humor and adventure captured the hearts of many throughout her lifetime. She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1969 with a Nursing Degree, working as a surgical nurse in Leesburg, Va for a year before deciding to set out on another venture. Linda worked for government contractors for many years, then decided to own and operate a gourmet deli until she returned to Florida to retire. She led an adventurous life and then passed peacefully to her next life. She will be missed. Internment will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Ormond By the Sea, on February 7, at 1:00.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020