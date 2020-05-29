Linda H. Espy
February 6, 1948 - May 23, 2020
Linda H. Espy, age 72, of Edgewater, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born February 6, 1948 in New Smyrna Beach to Donald and Edna Yates Hall. Linda was a member of Bella Vista Baptist Church, Edgewater, Sandspur Riding Club, and a lifetime member of Telephone Pioneers, and a member of CWA local 3102. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1966, attended Business School in Jacksonville, FL and retired from Bell South over 10 years ago. Linda worked in oncology at Bert Fish Medical Center, New Smyrna Beach. She enjoyed reading, going to the movies, horseback riding and loved doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include her son; Jared, brother-in-law; Thomas Shinners, nephew; Marc Watson, and several cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Donna Shinners, and brother, Steve Hall. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home with Pastor John Marsh officiating. Friends will be received Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will immediately follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Linda's memory to Halifax Health Hospice, Southeast Volusia Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32128. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.