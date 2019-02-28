|
Linda Janet Albert
04/27/1945 - 02/19/2019
Linda Janet Albert, age 73, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the Halifax Health Hospice facility in Port Orange, following a two year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was born April 27, 1945, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Hulda (Engstrom) and Martin Johansson. Linda graduated from Grove City College, Grove City, PA, with a BS degree in Education (Math major), and later earned a Masters Degree in Education from St. Xavier University, IL. Linda and her husband, Don, following their wedding in Pittsburgh in 1967, began what they came to call Don and Linda's "Great Adventure" which covered 52 years till Linda's passing last week. Don's corporate-driven relocations took them from Troy, New York; to Tacoma, WA; to Daytona Beach, FL; to Syracuse, NY; to Long Valley, NJ; to Plano, TX; to Libertyville, IL; and to Gurnee, IL when Linda and Don both retired in 2008 to Door County, WI. Following the first "polar vortex" in 2014, they relocated to spend their retirement years in a warmer climate in Ormond Beach instead. Prior to these relocations, their two children, Shelley and Tom, were born in Troy, New York, with the benefit of experiencing so much of the U.S. as they were growing up. In addition to successfully teaching math to her high school students throughout her career, Linda was recognized for instilling a sense of self-esteem and confidence in her students – especially in those whom she noticed were struggling. Within her immediate family, Linda is survived by her husband, Don, her children Shelley and son-in-law Todd; Tom and daughter-in-law Tara, and her four grandchildren – Rachel and Kate Shugarts, and George and Josie Albert – all of whom she was unabashedly proud (and with good reason!); and by her beloved nieces and nephews – Ria, Karen, Kathy, Larry, and Eric – and sisters-in-law, Marj and Cindy. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Fetterman. There were so many things to love about Linda, but perhaps for her many friends, and certainly for her husband, what they may remember first is how her smile seemed to brighten any room or occasion. She also seems to have touched so many by her kindness, and inspired many friends through her courageous fight against cancer. Among her many activities and interests were active membership in the Port Orange Presbyterian Church, reading, staying in touch with many friends and relatives through Facebook, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and numbers puzzles. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Port Orange Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 9th. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.baldwincremation.com. And, if so desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation in Linda's name to Halifax Health – Hospice (halifaxhealth.org/hospice).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019