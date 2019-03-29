|
Linda Joan Ippolito
Our Beloved, Linda Joan Ippolito was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to Raymond and Concetta Boitt. Linda absolutely loved to dance. As a teenager a highlighted moment was her winning an award for a jitterbug contest. Linda had a beautiful Spirit and was always open to learning. She was passionate and curious about life, loving to travel with her family and experience new cultures. She is survived by her sister Judy, and the loves of her life her three children Raymond, Gina and Mario. As a mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, Linda's love was unconditional, supportive, and loyal. Her spirit will live on in all those that she knew and touched. She was the embodiment of the perfect mother. Linda was a beautifully unique, deeply thoughtful and wise soul. As an advocate for living a Vegan lifestyle, she could be found peacefully protesting for animal liberation, taking a stand for equal rights and compassion for animals. As a true environmentalist, Linda promoted the importance of our taking responsibility for the Earth ("reduce, reuse, recycle"), she volunteered with numerous organizations to feed the needy, and took action to work for the future of our food systems (non-gmo's). She felt the most joy when giving to and helping others and her actions made a positive difference in the world. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to donate to one of Linda's favorite animal sanctuaries - Jungle Friends in Alachua, Florida. There will be a specific fund for her memorial. There will be a service, celebrating her life on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lohman's Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond at 2:00pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019