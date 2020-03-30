|
Linda (Coultrip) Kwiatkowski
March 25, 1942 - March 24, 2020
Linda (Coultrip) Kwiatkowski, 77, of Holly Hill, FL, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away at Advent Hospital Daytona Beach on Tuesday March 24, 2020 after unexpected complications from surgery. Linda was born March 25, 1942 in Utica, NY to Stuart and Mary (Lesczynski) Coultrip. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, and worked at Marcy State Hospital, in NY, but her most fulfilling job was a crossing guard for Volusia county where she enjoyed watching out for her "children". Linda married her best friend, Robert Kwiatkowski on May 19, 1984 and spent 36 wonderful years together playing golf, traveling the countryside with senior softball and enjoying dinners out (and perhaps a glass of wine or two) with friends and family. She was predeceased by her late husband Adolf Tagliaferri and her Sister Alix Kidder. She is survived by her Husband Robert "Bobby" Kwiatkowski, Her children, Nedra (Clinton) Van Cleef of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Jon (Cindy) Tagliaferri of Norwich, CT, Yvonne (Joseph) Scotto of Oakton, Va , Step-Children, Robert Kwiatkowski Jr. and Todd Kwiatkowski, both of Florida, Her sister Michele (Salvatore) Mauro of Boca Raton, FL., her niece Tami (Kidder) Cruz, who was like a daughter to her, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses in the Cardiac ICU at Advent Hospital, Daytona and especially to Dr. Holt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made out to in Linda's name. Memorial Services to be planned at a later date due to Covid-19.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020