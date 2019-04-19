|
Linda L. Porto
02/13/1963 - 04/14/2019
On Sunday April 14th 2019, Linda L. Vought - Porto lost her courageous battle with cancer, she was 56 years old. Born February 13,1963 in New York, she lived most of her life in the Daytona Beach area. She is survived by the love of her life that she spent the last 30 years with, Bradley Porto, and two sons Brant Wooley and Benjamin Porto, all of Ormond Beach. Her mother Hazel Vought of Holly Hill, brothers Bobby Vought, Dunnellon Fl. and Danny Vought, South Daytona, two sisters, Shelia Vought, Ormond Beach and Joyce Vought of Holly Hill. Her mother-in-law, Betty Porto of Palm Coast, brother -in-law, Richard Porto of Conneaut Lake, Pa., two sister-in-laws, Barbara (Tim) Holbert, Lori (Dieter) Flanagan all of Palm Coast and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that will miss her beautiful blue eyes, big smiles and warm hugs. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Vought and father in law Bennie Porto. The family would also like to recognize her extended family at Daytona State College where she had been employed. She loved them dearly and they loved her. During her illness, they were amazing and always there for her and her family. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for all of your kindness and generosity. You all will always have a special place in our hearts. The family will hold a private service for Linda and Daytona State College will hold a Celebration of Life in her honor. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019