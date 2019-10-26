|
Linda Lou Hill
October 24, 2019
Linda Lou Hill, 76, of Edgewater, passed October 24, 2019. A longtime resident of Edgewater, Linda is survived by her husband Hugh Rexrode; sons, Barney Hill and Jackie Hill; sisters Mildred Shaw and Maggie Fuller Matthews; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Grace Community Church, 1100 Josephine Rd., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170. Condolences may be share with the family at www.baldwincremation .com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019