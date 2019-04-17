Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Linda Louise Bryan, 60 of DeLand passed away suddenly April 13, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on December 13, 1958 in DeLand and was a lifetime resident. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1977, received an associate degree in nursing in 1993 and was a registered nurse. Linda was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Emajean Bryan, her sister Katherine Bryan Cohen and her beloved dog, Toby. Survivors include her brothers Jeff Bryan (Dottie) of Greensboro, NC and Steve Bryan (Mary) of Tallahassee, sister Susan Bryan Johnson (Don) of DeLand, nieces Elizabeth Bryan and Whitney Bryan and nephews Adam Bryan and Sammy Cohen. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 1pm at the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30-1pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Volusia Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
