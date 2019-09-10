Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Open Door Christian Church
1700 S. Clara Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Weaver


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Weaver Obituary
Linda M. Weaver
April 30, 1050 - August 28, 2019
Linda M. Weaver, 69 passed away at her home on August 28, 2019. Linda was born on April 30, 1050 in Alliance, OH to the late James and Mildred Butner. She was preceded in death by her son Chuck Cafaro and brother Richard Butner. Linda is survived by her husband Jerold, son Tom Cafaro, granddaughter Journey, sisters Shirley (Mike) Bowes, Debbie (Roger) Tennant and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at Open door Christian Church, 1700 S. Clara Ave., DeLand from 1PM - 4PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.