|
|
Linda M. Weaver
April 30, 1050 - August 28, 2019
Linda M. Weaver, 69 passed away at her home on August 28, 2019. Linda was born on April 30, 1050 in Alliance, OH to the late James and Mildred Butner. She was preceded in death by her son Chuck Cafaro and brother Richard Butner. Linda is survived by her husband Jerold, son Tom Cafaro, granddaughter Journey, sisters Shirley (Mike) Bowes, Debbie (Roger) Tennant and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at Open door Christian Church, 1700 S. Clara Ave., DeLand from 1PM - 4PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019