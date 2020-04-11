|
Linda Mills
August 23, 1946 - April 6, 2020
Linda Mills, 73, died in her home in Palm Coast, FL on April 6, 2020 after suffering a long illness. She was born Linda Jean Steele on August 23, 1946 in Cullman, AL to James Emory Steele and Ruth Marie Turney Steele. She was married for 39 years to Stephen Mills who was at her side when she passed away. Linda was predeceased by her first husband, William Polk, who died of cancer in 1977. She is survived by her husband Stephen; brother James Michael Steele (Patricia); brother in law David Mills (Flor de Luna); sister in law Claudia Mills Metcalf (Ronald); stepdaughter Marcia (Mills) Smith (Kevin); stepson Gregory; granddaughters Katelyn and Nicole Smith, Marlayna (Mills) Edwards (Jonathan), Kalie Mills and partner Daniel Medina; nephews James Tyrone (Joy), Shawn (Linda) and Michael (Anna) Steele; nieces Ruth Mills Curtiss (John), Tiffany Mills Wimsatt (Christopher), Timothy Mills, Dylan, Jeremy, Jessica and Melissa Metcalf and several grand nephews and grand nieces. The family relocated to Homestead, FL in 1949 where she was raised and lived until moving to New Hampshire in 1996 and then back to Florida in Palm Coast in 2002. Her mother often said she was a perfect child. She attended Redland Elementary School and South Dade High School graduating with honors in 1964. Her professional life took off when she was hired by National Airlines as a Flight Attendant in 1967. She excelled at her profession. She was highly regarded by her fellow crewmembers for the high standard she set. Her life and that of many others was altered by a tragic accident. On November 23, 1973 Linda was a Flight Attendant on a DC-10 that experienced an uncontained engine failure resulting in an explosive decompression of the aircraft and the loss of a passenger's life. Her courageous actions during the emergency saved the life of a fellow Flight Attendant on the crew. Because of her heroic deed, she was awarded the Association of Flight Attendants Medal of Heroism by the Administrator of the FAA. She was the only living recipient of the award at the time. The Flight Safety Foundation Heroism Award was also bestowed upon her citing her bravery and attention to duty. Linda met her future husband Steve, a National Airlines Flight Engineer, while flying and they married in 1980, the same year that National merged with Pan American World Airways. She flew for Pan Am until 1986 when she retired. Her next accomplishment was an Associate of Arts degree from Daytona Beach Community College where she never failed to make the Dean's list. She remained very active in the National Airlines Flight Crew retiree group, the National Airlines Buccaneers. Her hobbies included gardening, especially her orchids, writing an occasional short story and she thoroughly enjoyed gifting to friends, relatives, charities, and most of all children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Linda to the . Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Many are blessed to have had a best friend who could be depended upon without question. Linda passed away having three: Phyllis Douthit of Valdosta, GA, Sue Ward of Palm Coast, FL and her loving husband Steve Mills of Palm Coast, FL. We all three will miss her dreadfully for the rest of our days. The family of Miss Mills entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020