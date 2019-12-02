|
Linda Poth DeBenedictis
Feb. 15, 1952 - Nov. 20, 2019
Linda Poth DeBenedictis was born in Ohio on February 15, 1952 and passed away on November 20, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. She was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church. She was a Pink Lady at DeKalb Medical Center and she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. She was a bright light, and a fighter. She never complained and always had a smile on her face despite the illnesses. She was an eternal optimist and touched the lives of all that met and knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jim DeBenedictis; parents, Arlene and Lee Poth. She is survived by her Daughter, Sara Nolin (Jeff); Grandchildren, Hank and Olivia Nolin; Brother, Gary Poth (Cecilia), and their children Scott and Alicia; Sister-in-Law, Jane Watkins (David), and their children James and Stephen. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach, Florida on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
