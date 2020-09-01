1/1
Linda Williams Mason
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Williams Mason
03/17/1965 - 08/26/20
In loving memory: On August 26th 2020, Linda Williams Mason of New Smyrna Beach, passed away at the age of 54.
She was born March 17th 1965 to Nancy and Robert Williams in New Smyrna Beach. She grew up with four sisters and was always very close with her Mother.
Linda married Robert Mason May 26th 1982, of which had two children Lana and Robert. They spent many happy years taking the boat out, laughing and singing around the camp fire and family cruise vacations. But most of all enjoying family time fishing in her pond and relaxing by the pool. She was often reminiscent of this being the happiest time of her life.
She often adopted, rehabilitated and loved a variety of animals. She had an enormous heart and had never met a stranger.
Remembered by her friends and family to be kind hearted, free spirited and full of adventure. She immensely loved her dogs Daisy and Lucky and took them everywhere she went.
Linda is survived by her two children Robert Mason and Lana Larkin, her grandchildren Chloee Mason, April Larkin and Jordan Larkin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved