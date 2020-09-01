Linda Williams Mason

03/17/1965 - 08/26/20

In loving memory: On August 26th 2020, Linda Williams Mason of New Smyrna Beach, passed away at the age of 54.

She was born March 17th 1965 to Nancy and Robert Williams in New Smyrna Beach. She grew up with four sisters and was always very close with her Mother.

Linda married Robert Mason May 26th 1982, of which had two children Lana and Robert. They spent many happy years taking the boat out, laughing and singing around the camp fire and family cruise vacations. But most of all enjoying family time fishing in her pond and relaxing by the pool. She was often reminiscent of this being the happiest time of her life.

She often adopted, rehabilitated and loved a variety of animals. She had an enormous heart and had never met a stranger.

Remembered by her friends and family to be kind hearted, free spirited and full of adventure. She immensely loved her dogs Daisy and Lucky and took them everywhere she went.

Linda is survived by her two children Robert Mason and Lana Larkin, her grandchildren Chloee Mason, April Larkin and Jordan Larkin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store