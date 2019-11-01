|
Lisa Mary Haynes
Jan. 11, 1964 - Oct. 31, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa Haynes announces her passing on 10/31/2019. Lisa was born in Jersey City, NJ, grew up in Connecticut while also living several years in New York City in between. Lisa's professional career was as an Events Planner, a career she thrived and excelled in. She had a shift in career to retail when moving to Port Orange, Florida in 2013 when she later joined the Marshall's team at the Pavilion. She was preceded in death by her father, Romuald (Ron) Haynes in 2018. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Haynes, and her sisters Deborah (John) Lewandoski, Julie Anne (Nick) Campasano, and Donna (Kevan) Hall; nephews Christopher Lewandoski and Nicholas (Caitlin) Campasano; great-nephews Hayden and Ryan Lewandoski; great-nieces Emma and Layla Campasano. Lisa loved life to the fullest. She was passionate about anything she put her mind to. Her family was the center of her universe with her friends always close to her heart. Lisa loved the beach, sunrises, sunsets, and everything in between. She enjoyed travel and adventure, but also loved the planning and anticipation almost as much as the events themselves. She would walk into a room and it would automatically light up - her laughter and smile were equally contagious. Lisa will be remembered for her true love of life, and the many amazing memories for anyone who was lucky enough to share with her. Lisa was our Wonder Woman with a halo, as she lead her life with such strength and grace, all while battling the cancer odds for the past 15 years. Look out heaven!! A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov 2nd from 3pm – 6pm at a family home. For details, please email [email protected] Baldwin Brothers is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019